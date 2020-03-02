Gardai warn ice and slush on Kerry roads

Gardai are warning of dangerous conditions on roads around the county this morning.

There is black ice on the N21 road to Abbeyfeale at the Captain’s Table.

Kerry County Council says the road will be treated shortly. Until then, the stretch of road is dangerous.

Conditions at the county bounds on the road to Cork are also reported to be difficult. There is also slush and ice on the Kenmare to Loo Bridge road and on the Farranfore to Tralee road.

Motorists are advised to slow down.

In other traffic news, there’s a traffic plan in place for the Muckross road in Killarney for today’s citizenship ceremonies.

Three ceremonies will take place in the INEC today and traffic is expected to be heavy from 9am to 10am this morning, from 12pm to 1.30pm and from 2.30pm to 4pm this afternoon.

Traffic on Mill road is also expected to be heavy.