Gardaí warn of bogus collectors in Kerry

Gardaí are advising the public to be aware of bogus collectors in Kerry.

These collectors are currently travelling to houses in the Tralee area and claiming to be collecting for charity.

Garda Niall O’Connor is urging people to ask to see ID and a copy of the collection permit, after a bogus collector called to his own home in recent days.





He believes bogus collectors could prey on peoples’ generosity in the lead up to Christmas.

Garda O’Connor says they can be very convincing and is urging people to be cautious.