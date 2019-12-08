Gardaí urging people to stay safe as Storm Atiyah batters the county

Gardaí are re-iterating the need to stay safe this evening as Storm Atiyah batters the county.

The Garda Control Room has asked people who are considering driving anywhere this evening to stay indoors until the red wind alert is lifted.

Several roads have been closed as a result of fallen trees including the Duagh to Listowel road, the Kells to Cahirciveen road, on the road between Kerry International Airport and Farranfore as well as the Mastergeeha area.

A tree has also fallen on a car in the Deerpark area of Lixnaw, however, no injuries were recorded.

There have also been several power disruptions around the county with 26 outages in Kilcorcoran, 115 outages in Garranbane, Valentia Island, 16 in Woodford, Killarney and 17 in Dingle.

Kenmare town is also suffering from a power outage.

Power supplies are expected to back in place between 8pm and 9pm tonight but the gardaí have re-iterated the need for motorists to get home and stay safe.