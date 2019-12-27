Gardaí urging drivers to take care on Kerry roads over Christmas and New Year period

The head of the Kerry Garda Division is urging drivers to take care on the roads during the Christmas and New Year period.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster made the plea when detailing the number of serious injuries and fatalities incurred by those travelling on Kerry roads this year.

From January to the middle of December, seven people lost their lives on the county’s roads, which includes drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Chief Superintendent Foster acknowledges the holiday period is difficult for families who’ve lost loved ones during the year: