Gardaí uncover fully operational shebeen in Causeway

A prosecution will be considered after Gardaí uncovered a “fully operational” shebeen in Co Kerry last night.

Officers entered a premises in Causeway under warrant just after eight o’clock last night.

The bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps.

The premises was fitted with a number of tables, chairs, pool table, dart board, an 80 inch flat screen television, and a Space Invaders arcade game.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.