Gardaí are trying to find the owner of a wedding ring that was found on Banna Beach.

A member of the public spotted the ring and handed it into a lifeguard who gave it into Tralee Garda Station.

The name ‘Kasia’ is printed on the ring with the date 27/7/2019.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station says one of the leads they’re following is a couple in the US whose wedding was scheduled for that date.