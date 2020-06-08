Gardaí in Tralee investigating damage to several cars during public order incident

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a public order incident in the town during which an intoxicated man damaged several cars.

On Friday evening at 5 o’clock, officers received reports that an intoxicated man was on Edward Street and was being abusive to members of the public.

It’s understood he also damaged a number of cars and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.

Garda Colm O Cuiv says they are looking to trace the owners of two vehicles that were damaged: