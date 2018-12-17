Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after man is taken to hospital with a broken nose

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee last night, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with a broken nose.

The incident occurred in the Ivy Terrace area of the town at around 7.15pm, and at one point the fight spilled out on to the main road, stopping traffic.

The man who carried out the assault left the scene, but Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry.





Sgt Carragh Kelly says a large crowd were attending a ballet at Siamsa Tire nearby, and some of them have come forward and made statements.

However, she’s appealing for more witnesses to contact them: