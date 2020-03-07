Gardaí seize suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Listowel

Gardaí are after seizing suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Listowel.

Following a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs yesterday, gardaí from Tralee stopped a car with three occupants in Listowel.

One of the men was found to be in possession of €1,500 of suspected heroin, while another man was found in possession of €100 of suspected crack cocaine.

The man in his twenties, who was in possession of the suspected heroin, was arrested and detained at Tralee Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.