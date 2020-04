Gardaí have seized nearly €2,000 worth of cocaine in Killarney.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí from Killarney Garda Station executed a search warrant at an apartment in the town centre on Monday.

Gardaí seized €1,950 of suspected cocaine, €50 of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scale.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.