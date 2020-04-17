Gardaí seize four horses outside Killarney

Gardaí seized four horses outside Killarney yesterday afternoon.

The Garda Press Office says the horses were seized in Kilcummin village at 3pm on Thursday.

The animals were seized under the Control of Horses Act, 1996.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, yesterday gardaí in Killarney appealed for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing on the N22 at Glenflesk earlier in the week.

Gardaí received reports of racing taking place, as well as related instances of dangerous driving.