Gardaí have uncovered a cannabis grow house in West Kerry.

At approximately 10pm yesterday, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Kerry executed a search warrant at a house in Dingle.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a grow house with 60 cannabis plants worth an estimated €48,000 and cannabis herb worth an estimated €2000, both pending analysis.





No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.