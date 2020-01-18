Gardaí seize €4,000 of suspected cocaine and a car in Listowel

Gardaí have seized approximately €4,000 of suspected cocaine and a car in Listowel this morning.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí on patrol, assisted by detectives, stopped a car that attempted to evade them in St Brendan’s Terrace.

Following a search of the car, gardaí discovered €4,000 of suspected cocaine that was hidden in the boot.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for no insurance.

No arrest was made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.