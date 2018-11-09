Gardaí seize €18,000 worth of drugs and cash in Kenmare

Gardaí have seized €18,000 worth of drugs and cash in Kenmare.

Shortly after 5.30pm yesterday, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Kenmare area and seized €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine, which will now be sent for analysis.

During the search, gardaí also seized over €13,000 euro in cash and drug paraphernalia.





A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Killarney Garda Station; he has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.