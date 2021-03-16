Gardai seize drugs worth €45,000 in Tralee

Gardaí have seized €45,000 worth of suspected drugs in Tralee.

At around 11.30 last night Gardaí in the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tralee Gardaí, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street, Tralee.

During the search Gardaí seized eights bottles containing suspected xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000.

As Gardaí continued they search the found €37,200 of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags.

They also seized a number of mobile phones and a weighing scales. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996