Gardaí seize car after chase in North Kerry

Gardaí have seized a car after its driver and passenger abandoned it following a chase in North Kerry.

The Garda Press Office has released details on an incident, which occurred in Castleisland and Lyreacrompane last evening.

Kerry gardaí were conducting a COVID-19 checkpoint in Castleisland last evening at around 7:15, when they observed a car turning away from the checkpoint.

Gardaí pursued the offending vehicle until it eventually came to a stop in the Lyreacrompane area.

The driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot.

A search was conducted, however, gardaí were unable to locate the offenders.

The vehicle was seized and investigations ongoing.