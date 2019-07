Gardaí are seeking help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tralee girl.

Shania Coffey was last seen on the 13th July in Caherwisheen, Tralee.

She is described as being 5’5” in height, of slim build, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings with white writing down the legs, a black & blue zip hoody and white Adidas runners.

Anyone who has seen Shania or who can assist in locating her should contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 71 02 300.