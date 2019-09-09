Gardaí seek public’s help following spate of burglaries in the county

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help following a spate of burglaries in the county in the past week.

Among the items taken, was a substantial quantity of gold jewellery stolen from a house in Killarney.

They’ve also warned people to secure their homes, if they’re going to Dublin for the All-Ireland replay on Saturday.

Gardaí say three of the burglaries, which took place in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, may be connected.

At a quarter to three that morning, a business premises in Milltown was broken into, when the front door was damaged.

Later that morning, the door of another business was damaged at Monavalley Industrial Estate in Tralee; while at 4.15am, a substantial amount of property was taken from a business in Abbeydorney.

Garda Kathy Murphy says Gardaí would be particularly interested in anyone who noticed any suspicious cars seen in any of these areas on the morning in question.

Separately, a house in Killarney town was broken into on Saturday afternoon, with gold jewellery among the items taken.

Two business premises were also burgled on Main Street Castleisland last night, although it’s not yet known what was taken.

With thousands of people expected to head to Dublin this weekend for the All-Ireland final replay, Garda Murphy has reminded householders and business owners of the importance of securing their properties.

She’s also asked anyone with information about these recent burglaries, to contact their local Garda station.