Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery thefts in separate homes in Killarney area

Gardai are seeking the public’s help, after two sizeable jewellery thefts from homes in the greater Killarney area.

Valuable jewellery was stolen from two unoccupied houses, in separate incidents which Gardai say may be connected.

The first incident took place in Beaufort between March 7 and 10, when thieves entered the house via a back window and removed a safe containing a Sapphire diamond ring and a Burberry ladies watch.

The safe was recovered in the Faha area on March 21st.

The second incident occurred in Listry, over a 24-hour period around March 10th.

The side window of a house was entered and a quantity of jewellery was taken, including an antique gold band, a Pandora ring and a quantity of cash.

Gardai are keen to hear from members of the public who may have information about either of the two incidents, or who noticed anything suspicious in Beaufort, Faha or Listry on the dates in questions.

Anyone who can help with their investigations is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station.