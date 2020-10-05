Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery theft in Tralee

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole two engagement rings from a town centre jewellers shop on Saturday.

The man entered Hilsers Jewellers shortly after 3pm on Saturday, took two valuable rings and ran from the shop, jumping into an awaiting car.

Garda Shane Kelly says the town was busy at the time and someone may be able to help identify the culprit.





He issued the following description:

Meanwhile, Gardai in Castleisland are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who damaged nine vehicles at Ahern’s garage in the town on Wednesday night last.

Anyone who may have seen a man in the vicinity of the forecourt either on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, is asked to contact them.