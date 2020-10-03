Gardaí seek public assistance after substantial jewellery theft in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from the public after a theft in Tralee this afternoon.
A substantial quantity of jewellery was stolen from a business in Tralee town centre at around five past three in the afternoon.
Gardaí are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle involved in the theft.
The vehicle was a reddish/orange Renault Clio, with an 07 KY registration, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Anyone who has seen this vehicle or has any information should contact Tralee Garda station as soon as possible.