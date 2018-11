Gardaí in Tralee are seeking the public’s help, following a hit and run in Fenit in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A Black Volkwagen Golf struck another car which was parked at the pier car park, but the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The incident happened at about 7am yesterday and the back window of the injured party’s car was smashed in.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.