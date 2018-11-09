Gardai seek help in tracing teenage Kerry girl missing since Wednesday

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Maria Brosnan from Fossa.

Maria was last seen at approximately 10 o’clock on Wednesday morning at Clash, Tralee and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as approximately 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.





When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a floral top, a dark green fleece, a blue rain jacket and had a large navy and beige hand bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.