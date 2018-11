Gardaí say they’re still investigating two robberies in West Kerry.

In February of this year, O’Dwyer’s Mace in Camp was targeted by thieves who entered the premises through the roof, while in May, Lynch’s Spar in Castlegregory also fell victim to burglars.

An undisclosed amount of cash and property was stolen from both premises.





The Garda Press Office says investigations are ongoing, however, no arrests have been made in either case.