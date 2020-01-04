Gardaí say Kerry is a relatively safe county.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster made the claim when outlining the number of thefts and burglary offences committed in 2019.

The figures in relation to these offences represent a mixed bag; the number of burglaries detected in the county decreased last year, while thefts from vehicles and shops increased marginally.

Last month, gardaí launched a national action plan to advise vehicle owners to take into consideration where they’re parking and to always ensure their vehicles are locked.

Chief Superintendent Foster says, for the victims, crime is very personal.