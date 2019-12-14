Gardaí say it’ll be some time before results on South Kerry remains released

Gardaí say it’ll be some time before test results on partial remains found in South Kerry will be available.

This follows from a discovery made last month in Templenoe, where a human skull was discovered in a local property.

The Garda Press Office says that on the 16th of November a human skull was discovered in Templenoe, just beyond Kenmare on the Ring of Kerry.

It’s believed the discovery was made by a person local to the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the skull is a historical item.

The skull is currently being examined by an anthropologist; however, the Garda Press Office says it’ll be some time before the results of any examination are returned to them.

Enquiries are ongoing.