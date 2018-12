Gardai say the body of a missing Listowel woman has been found.

37-year-old Eavan Murphy had been missing since Saturday.

Listowel gardaí say the body of a female was located in the River Feale at 12.30pm today.





Gardaí, Mallow Search and Rescue, Ballybunion Coast Guard unit, Ballybunion Sea Rescue, Shannon Estuary Mud Rescue Team and Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation.

An Garda Síochána has thanked the public for their assistance.