Kerry Gardai say anyone who spits on a member of the force or healthcare workers will be arrested and brought before the courts.

There’s been a series of incidents of people engaging in such behaviour as a result of dares during the coronavirus outbreak, some of whom have since been charged.

Some frontline workers have been forced to self-isolate for 14 days in case they have contracted COVID-19.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe from Tralee Garda Station say they take such behaviour very seriously: