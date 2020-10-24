Gardaí renew appeal for public assistance in finding missing Tralee girl

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova, who has been missing from the Tralee area since October 14th.

Jennifer is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall with a normal build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Gardaí believe that Jennifer may have travelled to Dublin since the time she was reported missing.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.