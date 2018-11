Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old who’s been missing for over a week.

Maria Brosnan from Fossa was last seen at approximately 10 o’clock last Wednesday week at Clash, Tralee.

She is described as approximately 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station.