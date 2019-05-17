Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding missing Tralee man

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for the public’s help in finding a missing Tralee man.

52-year-old Dan Sheehy was last seen boarding the Tralee to Dublin train on Monday, the 29th of April.

He is described as being 5′ 11” in height, of broad build, with brown/grey tight haircut and hazel eyes.





It’s understood that Mr Sheehy was wearing a suit when last seen.

Gardaí are urging anyone who has seen Dan Sheehy or can assist in locating him to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.