Notable cases of speeding in Kerry were recorded by Gardaí today, on National Slow Down Day.

One driver was going at 67km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the N69 in the Cloonalour area of Tralee.

Another was driving at 93km/hr on the N70 at Ballymacandy outside Milltown, which is an 80km/hr zone.

Nationally, the speed of over 111,000 vehicles was checked by Gardaí on the roads in the first nine hours of Slow Down Day.

In that time, Gardaí detected 532 cases of speeding.