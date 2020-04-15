Gardaí receive report of people gathering at Ross Castle

Gardaí say they received a report of people gathering at Ross Castle yesterday, in contravention of government restrictions.

In a Facebook video, up to 14 people were shown gathered by the lake yesterday afternoon, with one person in the lake on a horse.

The Garda Press Office says at approximately 7:30 last evening, local gardaí received report of a group of individuals gathered in the Ross Castle area.

Gardaí attended the scene and found the group had departed.

No offences were disclosed.

Here is the audio attached to that video, which was posted on Facebook.

Co-incidentally, the government addressed regulations around the use of the Lakes of Killarney earlier today.

Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, says national parks and nature reserves remain open, for the most part.

However, there are limits to what activities can take place in some bodies of water, such as the Lakes of Killarney.