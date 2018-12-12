Gardaí praised for handling of Killarney stand-off

The Garda Superintendent for the Killarney Division says gardaí are happy that stand-off with a man in the town this morning was resolved peacefully.

A man in his 40s was arrested under the Mental Health Act after the incident in a house in Pinewood Estate in the early hours of this morning.

It’s believed he had a number of knives.





It’s understood that the stand-off began at 2am when a man in a house in Pinewood Estate made threats of self-harm, had attempted to harm himself, and also made threats against two people in the house.

The Garda Armed Support Unit, along with Killarney gardaí, were deployed.

Negotiators from the armed support unit started dialogue with the man, who’s in his 40s, in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Sometime between 4.30 and 4.45 this morning, the man agreed voluntarily to leave the house.

He was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is receiving medical attention.

No one was injured during the stand-off.

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy says gardaí are happy that this delicate and sensitive matter was resolved in a peaceful manner.

Local councillor Donal Grady also expressed his relief and praised the response by authorities.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor John Sheahan also praised the gardaÍ.