Gardaí paid over €100,000 to private companies for towing services in Kerry over past three years

An Garda Siochana paid over €100,000 to private companies for towing services in Kerry over the past three years.

The firms are often used to remove and store cars after road-traffic laws are allegedly broken.

They can also be seized for an investigation and are often stored in a garage for several days.

Over the past three years, €102,200 was spent on towing and storage services in Kerry, according to an FOI Act request by Newstalk.

In both 2017 and 2018, the annual costs were approximately €28,000.

However, last year, the cost increased to over €47,290.

The amount of money paid by An Garda Siochana to private companies in Kerry was one of the lowest nationally.

Nationwide, over €12.2 million was paid over the past three years.