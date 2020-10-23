Gardaí do not have funds to implement See Something Say Something in Listowel and Castleisland

Gardaí do not have funds to implement the See Something Say Something initiative in Listowel and Castleisland.

Listowel’s Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton and Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry, along with Castleisland councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald, asked questions about the community and garda initiative at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

See Something Say Something, which was first trialled in Tralee, involves people texting a freephone number should they see any suspicious activity in their area.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster says there have been discussions about rolling this out in Listowel.

However, gardaí do not fund See Something Say Something; she says gardaí will support these initiatives in both Castleisland and Listowel, should funding be secured elsewhere.