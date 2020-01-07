Gardai not commenting on blog post making allegations against Munster station

Gardai say they will not be commenting on the content of an online post alleging misconduct at a Garda station in Munster.

The initial blog post, which was published in the past week, has been widely shared online.

It is understood the author is a Garda who is currently on sick leave from the force.

His allegations centre on pub licensing laws not being adhered to, in particular in relation to exemptions.

The Garda, who describes himself as a whistleblower, alleges there was a culture of bullying in his station.

He also claims there are inadequacies in how An Garda Siochana deals with mental health issues among members.

It’s understood the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigated the claims, which date back to 2009, but no criminal charges were brought against any members of the force.

The Garda Press Office says it does not comment on correspondence from private individuals.

It says as the person has described themselves as a whistleblower the post could constitute a protected disclosure or part of and any comment could be in breach of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014.