Gardai launch new measures to stop underage drinking at Listowel Races

Gardai have launched a range of new measures aimed at cracking down on under-age drinking at Listowel Races next week.

The Friday meet of the popular harvest festival, traditionally Ladies’ Day, has been marred in recent years by drunken behaviour by teenagers, both in the racecourse and in the town.

Sgt Diarmaid O’Brien says Garda resources have been wasted, looking after intoxicated teens until their parents collect them from the station.

Letters have been written to 33 schools in Kerry and West Limerick, warning young people that Gardai will be carrying out random searches on buses and at the entrance to the racecourse.

Gardai met with the town’s vintners this morning to outline their policing policy for the race week, which begins on Sunday.

Sgt O’Brien says parents must know where their children are: