Gardaí in Kerry suffer more injuries while on duty compared with colleagues nationally

Gardaí in Kerry suffer more injuries while on duty compared with their colleagues nationally.

Countrywide, gardaí have been injured more than 210 times in assaults while on duty so far this year; the Kerry Garda Division has the highest number of assaults.

The incidents include broken bones, dislocations, internal head injuries, as well as bruising and grazes, according to today’s Irish Examiner.

These figures are from January to the middle of December.

The highest number of assaults took place in the Kerry Garda Division, where 23 members, or more than 10% of the national total, sustained injuries as a result of an assault.

During the entirety of 2018, 24 assaults took place on garda members in the Kerry Garda Division.

There are approximately 340 garda in the division.

Nationwide, the most serious incident included one member in Kildare who received internal head injuries.