Gardaí in Kerry to step up enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions

Gardaí in Kerry will move towards strict enforcement of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster, gave the warning at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Gardaí police the COVID-19 restrictions on the basis of the four ‘E’s; engagement, explain, encourage, and lastly enforcement.

Chief Superintendent Foster added Gardaí will step up the enforcement of the restrictions in order to ease the massive pressure hospitals are under at the moment.

She says fixed charge notices, which are spot fines, will be issued to those outside their 5km limit for non-essential reasons.