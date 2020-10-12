Gardai in Kerry self isolating after positive COVID-19 test

A number of Gardai in Kerry are on restricted movement following their attendance at a training course after which there was a positive COVID-19 case.

The training course took place at a Killarney hotel and its believed involved officers from the road traffic division.

It is believed that up to 30 officers from Kerry and other divisions attended the training at different times and an officer from another county subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure. those who were in proximity to the individual have been advised to restrict their movements and a number are undergoing precautionary COVID-19 testing.

Full pandemic safety controls were in place at the training event.

A spokesperson for Gardai confirmed that An Garda Siochana in the Kerry Division conducted an essential training exercise in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as a result of which a number of members are currently restricting movements in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines.

They say there is currently no impact on Operation Fanacht or any other services of an Garda Siochana in Kerry.