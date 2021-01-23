Gardaí and Kerry County Council advise caution on roads as conditions to worsen overnight

Gardaí and Kerry County Council are advising motorists to drive with caution on the county’s roads, as conditions look set to worsen overnight.

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place for Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Galway, and Mayo, and is valid until 6pm this evening.

From 6pm, another status yellow warning comes into effect for the entire country, and is in place until midday tomorrow, as falls of hail, sleet and snow will lead to icy and hazardous conditions.

Kerry County Council says priority routes will be treated overnight as part of its Winter Response Plan.

It’s advising motorists to exercise extreme caution on all routes and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, the Conor Pass is now impassable following heavy snowfall, and motorists should use alternative routes.