Gardaí to keep a close eye on Junior Cert celebrations in Kerry tonight

Teenagers who head out to celebrate their Junior Cert results tonight, have been warned that Gardaí will be clamping down on under-age drinking.

Sgt Tim O’Keeffe from Tralee Gardaí, says Gardaí in all main Kerry towns will be keeping a close eye on any celebrations planned for tonight.

It’s the first time that the results have been released on a Friday, adding to concerns that some students, who are under the legal drinking age, will try to access alcohol.

Sgt O’Keeffe says it’s important the teenagers celebrate their exam results – but equally important that they get home safe.

He had this advice, for students heading out tonight: