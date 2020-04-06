Gardaí Issue Warning to Holiday Home Owners – April 6th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Superintendent Dan Keane of the Tralee Garda Division has a clear message for people with holiday homes in the county: Don’t come! Instead, they need to stay in their primary residences and not travel. He also reminds us of the COVID-19 restrictions we need to adhere to especially with Easter approaching.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR