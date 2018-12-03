Gardai issue appeal for missing Listowel woman

Gardaí in Listowel are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Eavan Murphy who was last seen in Listowel on Saturday morning.

Eavan is described as 5′ 2” in height, medium build with brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white sweater with a GAP logo and black trousers.

Eavan’s family are very concerned for her safety.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.