Gardaí investigating unexplained death of a man in Killarney make two arrests

Gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a man in Killarney have arrested two men.

This follows an incident in August, where a man was found unconscious outside a hotel on the Muckross Road.

On Saturday, August 29th, 26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile in north Cork was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel at 11.40pm.

He was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí investigating his unexplained death yesterday arrested two men, aged in their forties and fifties.

Both were detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.