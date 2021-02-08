Gardaí investigating after ten men brandishing weapons arrived to Castleisland house

An incident which saw ten men brandishing weapons arrive to a house in Castleisland, is being investigated by Gardaí.

Castleisland Gardaí received reports the men, one of whom had an iron bar, were at a house in Meadow Court, Castleisland around 5pm yesterday.

It’s believed the men fled the scene when they heard the Garda sirens approaching.

Garda Kathy Murphy is appealing to anyone with information to come forward:

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for information after a car was stolen on the Oakpark road.

A blue Ford Fiesta with a 08 Kerry registration, was stolen at 9.10am last Friday morning (February 5th); the driver left his car engine running while he went into a shop.

Gardaí says a man, who was hanging around the shop, saw an opportunity and drove off in the car.

This man was wearing a dark jacket and grey tracksuit pants at the time.

Garda Kathy Murphy is appealing for any information in relation to this incident and also has this advice for drivers: