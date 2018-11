Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which occurred in Dingle.

On Saturday, October 29th, gardaí were notified of an assault in the town shortly after 2am.

A male in his late teens was brought to University Hospital Kerry, and his injuries were described as not life-threatening.





It’s understood the man received over a dozen stiches to his face following the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.