Gardaí investigating series of racist stickers in Killarney

Gardaí are investigating a series of racist stickers which appeared in Killarney this week.

A number of signs reading ‘You’ll Never be the Irish’ and depicts a range of offensive racial stereotypes were stuck on lampposts along the Muckross Road.

Gearoid Murphy first noticed the signs yesterday morning on his way to work and says up to 20 of them were put up a along the Muckross Road.

He took a picture of the sign and called the guards to report it; he then removed the sign along with a number of others he came across throughout the day.

Gearoid Murphy says this type of ignorance is not acceptable in Killarney:

Cathaoirleach of Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher and the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce have condemned the attack.

Cllr Kelleher is “disgusted” and “enraged by the appalling incident” which he says represents an incitement to hatred.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says such “dreadful behaviour” has no place in the town where there is a warm and universal welcome for everybody.

Both the Chamber and Cllr Kelleher have urged people with information relating to the incident to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6631222.