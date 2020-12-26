Gardaí investigating Christmas morning break-in in Killarney which left 68-year-old woman in hospital

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary in Killarney which has left a 68-year-old woman in hospital.

Four men broke in to a property in Ballyspillane at around 1:30am on Christmas morning.

The woman received multiple injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, and is being treated in University Hospital Kerry, while her son was also allegedly assaulted during the incident.

The men also caused damage to the property, although nothing has been reported as stolen.

No arrests have been made.